Reverend Arley T. Downie, age 88 of Fulton, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Generations of Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling.
David J McGinnis, 54 of Clinton, lost his brave battle with lung cancer on August 1, 2020. Per David's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
