Updated: September 15, 2021 @ 5:33 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Clinton: Marijo Krogman
DeWitt: Alyn Rittmer
Rock Falls, Ill.: Gene Dalton
Marijo Krogman, 86, Clinton, died Sunday, September 12th. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 18th at Prince of Peace. Visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass Saturday. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
