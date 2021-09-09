Preston: Mary Gibson
CLINTON [mdash] Etta "Marie" Scott, 93, of Folletts, Iowa passed away peacefully at the Alverno on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Funeral services take place at 12 pm on Friday, September 10 at Lemke Funeral Homes - South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Dr). A visitation occurs one hour prior, from …
SAVANNA [mdash] Ila Kathlene Saxon-Schutz, 95, of Savanna died September 6, 2021 at the Big Meadows Nursing Home. She was born the on February 8, 1926 in Bible Grove, MO. Kathlene married Carl Saxon on November 3, 1957. He preceded her in death on April 12, 1966. She later married Claud Schu…
