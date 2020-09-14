Camanche: Keith Doucette, Marlene Manning, James Wisor
Clinton: David Ray
Morrison, Ill.: Bernard "Barney" Vos
Nevada: Doris Andresen
Preston: Orva Webster
Sabula: Shirley Bresette
Marlene M. Manning, 71, passed away August 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 pm at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes-Camanche. Graveside services will be 10:30 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Clinton Lawn Cemetery.
Shirley Faye (Myers) Bresette, age 84 of Sabula, Iowa, died September 12, 2020. Visitation: 1:00-2:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Keith J. Doucette, age 63 of Camanche, formerly of Clinton, passed into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 19th with visitation at 3:00 and service at 4:…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.