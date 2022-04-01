Camanche: Vernon Lafollette
Clinton: Sandra Higginbotham, Robert Krogman
Damian Carmona SLP, Mexico: Jose Ortega
Fife, Wash.: Marcia Crook
DAMIAN CARMONA, SLP, Mexico [mdash]Jose Luis Ortega died on Wednesday, March 23 at his home in Damian Carmona, SLP, Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Ninfa, and children Jose Antonio of San Francisco, Ana Brukar, (David) of Bettendorf, Maria Hensel,(Steve) of Clinton, Sofia Ortega (Al Boar…
Robert "Bob" Krogman, 87 of Clinton passed away Monday, March 28th at the University of Iowa Hospitals. Services are scheduled for 9:30 AM next Saturday, April 9th, at Prince of Peace Parish. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Sandra L. Higginbotham, 81, of Clinton passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Eagle Point Health Care Center - Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
