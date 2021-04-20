Arthur G. Getz, 83, died April 19, 2021, at WinnPrairie Assisted Living Center, Freeport. Funeral service will be 11:00am, Saturday, April 24, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, with visitation from 9:00-11:00am, Saturday, prior to the service.
William Michael Blinkinsop, 48, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Clinton. Visit Bill's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Betty Chekal, 94 of Clinton passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Park Vista Assisted Living - Camanche. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with the arrangements.
