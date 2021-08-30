Clinton: David Andrews, Nathaniel Sack
Coffey, Mo.: John Eacret
Fulton, Ill.: John Koenes Sr.
Miles: Richard Winter
Sabula: Einar Johnson Jr.
Thomson, Ill.: Jodi French
Einar L. Johnson, Jr., 80, of Sabula, died August 29, 2021. At Peace Cremation Services have been provided by Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A private burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Monmouth.
Jodi French, 52, of Thomson, died August 28, 2021. Service will be 10:00am, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Thomson United Methodist Church, burial in Lower York Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Church.
Nathaniel "Nathan" Sack, 44 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, August 26th. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, September 2nd at Pape Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, September 3rd at Prince of Peace.
