DeWitt: Julie Ann Wing
Deaths
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CLINTON [mdash] Becky L Dann, 68 of Clinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Mercy One Hospital in Clinton, after battling a long illness. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrang…
Sheila Greve, age 67 of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 20th. Visitation is from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Monday, April 25th at the Pape Funeral Home. See her obit at www.papefh.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dutch Days announces grand marshal selection
- Country music festival series could take stage in Clinton
- River Valley Cooperative purchases Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro.
- Clinton's Fier named to Iowa's Volunteer Hall of Fame
- Geek Squad renewal - another phishing scam
- Trinity Health becomes MercyOne's sole parent
- Gateway After Prom receives donation from Citizens First Bank
- Clinton boxer heading to Olympic training center
- Highway 30 Coalition continues four-lane push
- Kings rally to take 4-2 MAC win over Falcons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.