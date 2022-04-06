Clinton: Nancy B. Smith
Hazel Foster, 95 of Camanche, passed away April 5th at the Alverno. In following Hazel's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family graveside services will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
