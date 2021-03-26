Clinton: Tonya Berry
Deaths
Obituaries
Tonya L. Berry age 53 of Clinton, passed away Thursday March 18, 2021 in Clinton. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton.
