Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 11:53 pm
Donald McDermott 78 of Clinton, died Monday May 25, 2020 at MercyOne. Private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com.
