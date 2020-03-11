Charlotte: Peter Mangelsen
DeWitt: Harold Hand
West Liberty: Joan Smithers
Harold Hand, 95, died March 9, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Visitation 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church, DeWitt with 10:30 a.m. Mass Saturday in church. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Gwendolyn M. Morris, 78, of Clinton, passed away Monday at Genesis Medical Center - East. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
