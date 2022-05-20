Cedar Rapids: Ralph Neiderhiser
Charlotte: Eldred Thola
Clinton: Jacqueline Chapman Baughman, Lola Clary
Fulton, Ill.: Warren Wiersema
Jacqueline "Jackie" Chapman Baughman, 75 of Clinton, passed away Friday, May 20th at her home. In following Jackie's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life is being planned. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Lola B. Clary passed away December 4, 2021 at Sarah Harding-Clinton. Memorial services will be 11:00 am, Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home. Visitation is from 10:00 am until the service time.
Judith C. Temple of Morrison died May 17, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held 4-7 pm, June 6, 2022 at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Morrison. For more info see www.bosmarenkes.com
David Krogman, 72 of Bryant, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Windmill Manor in Coralville, IA. Graveside service held at 11 AM Thursday, May 19th at Andover Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home assisting family. Online condolences at www.papefh.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.