Camanche: Rondo Pietscher
Clinton: Landis Andresen, Paul Miller Jr., Bernice Schluns
Moline, Ill.: Jil Tague
Rondo Pietscher, 97 of Camanche died Thursday at Park Vista - Camanche. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Sgt. Dalton J. Hill (E5), 24 of Fort Bliss, Texas passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
