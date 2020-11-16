MORRISON [mdash] LEAH "BOOTS" HAYEN, 82, of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Morrison, IL; formerly of Fulton, IL, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Pleasant View. A private family funeral service will be held at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with Ken Renkes officiating. T…
CLINTON [mdash] Charles W. Monaghan, 83, of Clinton, passed away, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Alverno. There will be no services or visitation. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Charles W. Monaghan was born on August 27, 1937 i…
