Morrison, Ill.: William Connelly, Nathaniel Voss
WILLIAM E. CONNELLY, 96, Morrison, IL, died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at CGH Medical Center. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.
MAQUOKETA [mdash] He was born March 26, 1959, to George and Rosalie (Bloyer) Schmidt, in Clinton, Iowa. He attended Miles Elementary School and graduated from East Central High School in 1978. He married Sandra Joy (Menard) Snedeker on May 9, 1981, in Storm Lake, Iowa. The couple had one dau…
ALBANY [mdash] ROBERT L. DICKHERBER, 82, of Albany, IL, died Friday, November 13, 2020, in Davenport, IA. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Albany, IL. Memorials have been established to Albany Fire Department and Universit…
