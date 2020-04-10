Clinton: Mary Jane Bock, Jacob Dau
Grand Rapids, Mich.: Lorna Sikkema
Iowa City: Donald Kolsrud
Morrison, Ill.: Donna Prestley
Salt Lake City: Kristeen Wright
Savanna, Ill.: Richard Peters
Richard Allen Peters, “Dick”, 88, died on April 5, 2020 with his incredibly devoted wife (and “partner in crime”) of 64 years, Wanda, by his side at Big Meadows nursing home in Savanna, IL after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Mary Jane Bock, 84, of Clinton, passed away Friday at Prairie Hills, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Jacob Dau, 38 of Clinton, died Tuesday, April 7th at Mercy One Hospital. Cremations rites will be accorded with a service to be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
