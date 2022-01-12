Calamus: Clara Wilhelm
Clinton: Twyla Lawrence
Sabula: Donald Thayer
Donald "Flipper" Thayer, 68, of Sabula, died January 10, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00pm Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna with visitation from 11:00am-2:00pm, prior to the service.
CALAMUS [mdash] Clara (Mrs. Robert) Wilhelm, 98, of Calamus, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the service time of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Calamus. Burial will foll…
Dean A. Bodnar, 83, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday, January 9, 2022 at CGH Medical Center - Sterling, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
