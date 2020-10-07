Camanche: Robert Williams
Clinton: Mavis Brown, Diana Lassen, Eldon Rannfeldt
Preston: Robert N. Kilburg
Sabula: Thomas Hansen
Savanna, Ill.: Lee Kehoe
Mavis E. Brown, 71, of Clinton passed away October 4, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is handling arrangements and her obituary may be viewed by visiting www.snellzornig.com.
Eldon R. Rannfeldt, 66, of Clinton, passed away, Monday at MercyOne. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
SABULA [mdash] Thomas L. Hansen, age 76 of Sabula, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home. In following Thomas's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. No services are being planned at this time. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Thomas was born in Chicago on March 28…
Diana Lassen, 72, of Clinton, passed away Friday at MercyOne - Clinton. Services are being planned for mid-October. Further arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Home - Clinton.
