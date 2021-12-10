Aiken, S.C.: Robert Day
Camanche: Tom Powell
Chillicothe, Mo.: Jerry Hansen
Clinton: Mary Hayton, Ruth Ann Eversoll Leu, Brian Thoms
Monticello: Rita Jean Morgan
Morrison, Ill.: Jolee McKenzie
Rain mixing with and changing to light snow overnight. Becoming windy. Thunder possible. Low near 30F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 8:59 pm
Tom Powell, 80, of Camanche passed away Friday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Rita Jean Morgan, 62 of Monticello, Iowa passed away Monday December 6th. Family and friends will gather from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. See Rita's obit at www.papefh.com.
