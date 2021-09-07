Clinton: Valerie Marie Nelson
Foxboro, Wis.: Jon Bristol
James Timmer, 93 of Clinton, died Sunday, September 5th. A Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM Friday, September 10th at Prince of Peace Parish. Visitation is 11:00 AM until the Mass Friday at the church.
Andrew "Andy" Barrett, 46 of Clinton, passed away Friday, September 3rd. Private services will be at Pape Funeral Home with a public Celebration of Life to be at the Amvets on Friday, September 17th starting at 5:00 PM.
