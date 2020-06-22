Clinton: Russell Hebeler, Richard Johnson, Robert MacLearn, Charles Nixon, Marcia Prins, D. R. Schumacher, Esther Woods
Fargo, N.D.: Marilyn Zabilka
Fulton, Ill.: Jodi Housenga
Sullivan, Ill.: Madeleine Ann Perryman
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 6:58 pm
Dr. D. R. "Doc" Schumacher, 95, Clinton, died Friday, June 19th. Private services at 3:00 PM Monday, June 29th at Pape Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will follow from 4:00 to 7:00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.