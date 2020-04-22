A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 22, 2020 @ 9:38 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Cordova, Ill.: Judith Locey
Davenport: Thomas Hart
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.