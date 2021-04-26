Camanche: Jason Golden, Berdea Hugunin
Clinton: Sr. Kathleen Cleary, Charlene Hanson, Wanda Hitchcock, Sharon Reed, Robert Rentz, Barbara Wedge
Davenport: Peggy Woeckener
Waverly: James Willis
Jason Golden, age 45 of Camanche, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
Robert A. Rentz, 64, of Clinton passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at his home - Clinton. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family and full obituary will be in Thursday's paper.
Peggy A. Woeckener, 84, Davenport, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. For full obituary, please visit www.rungemortuarycom.
