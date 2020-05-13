Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 8:06 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Camanche: Charlene Howard
Clinton: Jeffrey Gronwaldt, James Poel, Linda Rieck
DeWitt: MaryEllen Hartmann
Morrison, Ill.: Charles Beckmann
Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!
