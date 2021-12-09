Chillicothe, Mo.: Jerry Hansen
Deaths
Obituaries
Jolee McKenzie, 75 of Morrison, passed away Monday, December 6th. Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 13th at Pape Funeral Home, Clinton. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the service time Monday.
