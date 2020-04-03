Clinton: David Jansen, Suzanne Petersen, David Sheridan
Fulton, Ill.: Howie Selhost, Norman Tollenaar
David J. Jansen, 75, of Clinton died Thursday at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Snell-Zornig is assisting the family with arrangements.
FULTON [mdash] Norman H. Tollenaar age 81 of Fulton, IL, passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at The Alverno Health Care Facility in Clinton. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com…
David Sheridan, 69 of Clinton, died April 2nd at Genesis East Hospital. In following David's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
