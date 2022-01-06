Bitterly cold. A clear sky. Low -11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 9:06 pm
Clinton, Iowa
There are no obituaries in today's Clinton Herald.
Rodney Clair Dobson, 79, of Green Island, IA, died December 28, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 6 from 5pm to 7pm at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, IA.
