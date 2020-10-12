Camanche: Paul Schaaf
Clinton: Eldon Rannfeldt
Diane Brown of Savanna passed away October 8, 2020. A service will be held 10:00 a.m. October 13, 2020, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. October 12, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
BRYANT [mdash] Earle H. Gradert, 87, of Bryant, passed away, October 9, 2020 at Resthave Nursing Home - Morrison, Illinois. Per his wishes there will be no services or visitation. The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Earle Henry Gradert was born on May 30, …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.