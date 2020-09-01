Clinton: Albert Langrehr
Sabula: Isabelle Brundage
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 8:08 pm
Clarence W. Fuegen, 91 of Clinton, passed away Monday, August 31st at Bickford Assisted Living. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday September 3rd at the Pape Funeral Home where further arrangements are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.