Clinton: Steven Sels, Charles J. Thornton
Glenwood: Edward Harding
Harbour Beach, Fla.: Daniel Gerlach
Poland, Ohio: Tracy Rannfeldt Ozenghar
Thomson, Ill.: Rebecca Wilkens
Updated: January 21, 2022 @ 8:47 pm
HARBOUR BEACH [mdash]On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Daniel Gerlach, husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 65 from cancer. Dan was born on July 28, 1956 in Preston, Iowa to Gene and Eleanor Gerlach. On December 19, 1989, he married Marie Hill. Dan was preceded in death by his fath…
Rebecca Sue Wilkens, 44, of Thomson, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Mercy One, Clinton. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting snellzornig.com. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig is assisting the family with arrangements.
