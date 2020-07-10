Clinton: Thomas Lincoln Thomas
Warren D. Henschel, 60, of Dubuque, formerly of Clinton, died Monday at his home in Dubuque. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
