Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 5:12 pm
Arlene Lahann, 96, of Clinton passed away Thursday. A Private Funeral will be held and arrangements for a celebration of life are being planned for the future. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
