Clinton: Joyce Henschel, Nancy Juist
Savanna, Ill.: Joseph Randall
Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 26, 2021 @ 7:28 pm
DES MOINES [mdash] James R. Oliver, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2021. He was married to his wife and life partner, Rosalind, for nearly 50 years. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela (Ben) Vail of Alabama, Brad (Julie) Oliver of Ohio, Chris (R…
CLINTON [mdash] Bill Holsclaw, 92, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday. Per his wishes there will be no services or visitation. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a future…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.