Hiawatha: Joshua Lathrop
Mary Corlis, 74, Ridgeville WI, formerly of Miles, IA, passed away June 1, 2020 at her home. She was born January 13, 1946 to Reno and Margaret Taplin. A future celebration of life will be held.
MORRISON [mdash] JOAN M. HEUSINKVELD, 87, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Resthave Home in Morrison, IL. There will be private family services. The Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Joan was born May 4, 1933, in Fulton, IL, to Dona…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.