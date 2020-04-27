Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 7:55 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Andover: Karen Jewell
Clinton: Gerald Bader, George Darling, Richard DeHaven, John Harrington, Clifford Robertson Jr.
Fulton, Ill.: Rickey Lee Milnes
Sterling, Ill.: Jay Buikema Jr.
Teeds Grove: Evelyn Bonsall
Gerald "Jerry" Bader, 67, of Clinton passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory has been entrusted with his care. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper.
