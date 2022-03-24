Fulton, Ill.: Wanda Huff
Barbara J. Bodnar, 82, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her home in Clinton. arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
