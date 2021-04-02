Bellevue: Lucille Bormann
Camanche: Natalee Dieckman, Kenneth Doxsee, Janet Jaxtheimer
Clinton: Linda Alexander, Helen Lauritzen
DeWitt: Shirley Starr
Kansas City, Mo.: Michael Jensen
Sterling, Ill.: Alvin “Bob” Schipper Jr.
Natalee M. Dieckman, 87 of Camanche, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at The Alverno. According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
