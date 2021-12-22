Clinton: Wade Hemphill, Sandra Libby, Doris Niemann, Jordan Richeson, Marsha Schulz
Maquoketa: Glenn Williams
Phoenix: Lynne Housenga
Glenn A. Williams, 65, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Monday at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Doris J. Niemann, 92, of Asbury, Iowa formerly of Camanche passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2021. Services are being planned for Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Wade Patrick Hemphill, 72, of Clinton passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
