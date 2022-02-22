Fulton, Ill.: Gary Nicolaysen
Morrison, Ill.: Lewis Webb
Preston: Dorothy Hoenicke
11/22/1943 - 1/27/2022 In Loving Memory - Celebration Of Life Clysar Pavillion - 2505 Camanche Industrial Park Rd. Camanche, IA March 5, 2022 - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Come have lunch and share your memories
Daniel Lee "Sully" Sullivan, 74, of Clinton died Sunday, February 20, 2021 at Manor Care, Davenport, IA. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
