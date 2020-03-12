Camanche: Audrey Schroeder
Clinton: Gwendolyn Morris
Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 12, 2020 @ 6:15 pm
Harold Hand, 95, died March 9, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Visitation 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church, DeWitt with 10:30 a.m. Mass Saturday in church. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.