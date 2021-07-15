Shorewood, Ill.: Robert Horan
Deaths
Obituaries
SHOREWOOD [mdash] Robert J. Horan, age 85, of Shorewood, IL, formerly of Preston, IA, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at Salud Wellness Nursing Home, in Joliet, IL. A graveside funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Preston, IA on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2pm. A…
Volodymyr Lyashenko, 75, of Camanche passed on Monday. Funeral Services will be 11:00, Thursday at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church - East Moline. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes - Camanche is in charge of arrangements.
