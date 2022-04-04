Clinton: Patricia Pitton Cummings, Mark Herch, Robert Krogman, Mary Jeanne Schawl-Dodds, Lucille Middlen, Peter Scarano
DeWitt: Carolyn Eggleston
Morrison, Ill.: Ted Luther
Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 4, 2022 @ 11:53 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.