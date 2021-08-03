Dubuque: Dennis Emmert
Deaths
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rex H. Winget, 79, died on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA. The Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Martha Koch, 63 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, July 27th at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- RAGBRAI finds Lost Nation as it enters Clinton County
- Hook's hosts RAGBRAI Last Stop Party
- Meth charges filed against Clinton man
- Riders make short work of last day
- Governor's actions prevent Iowans from getting necessary COVID information, resources
- Williams pleads guilty to meth, heroin charges
- City announces road closures for RAGBRAI's arrival July 31
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Camanche tops Denver 18-1 in state quarterfinal, moves on to semis
- Camanche Fire Department cancels MDA breakfast
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.