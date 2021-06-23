Clinton: James Borota Sr., Thomas Lyons, John Newsom, Johanna "Pauline" Rivera
DeWitt: Leo McGarry
Fulton, Ill.: Merle Stage
Miles: Connie Carter
Princeton: Patricia Braudt
RINGSTED [mdash] Connie Carter passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2021. She was born September 23, 1965 to Joseph (deceased) and Joyce (deceased) Carter of Miles, Iowa. Connie has three children, DeSaun Carter, Charles (Jessica Grekoff) Carter and Barbara (Adam Parker) Bartelt-Parker. Conn…
Patricia M. Braudt, 84 of Princeton passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home. Services are being planned with the assistance of Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Full obituary will be in Saturday's paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.