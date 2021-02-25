Savanna, Ill.: Joseph Randall
DES MOINES [mdash] James R. Oliver, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2021. He was married to his wife and life partner, Rosalind, for nearly 50 years. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela (Ben) Vail of Alabama, Brad (Julie) Oliver of Ohio, Chris (R…
CLINTON [mdash] Bill Holsclaw, 92, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday. Per his wishes there will be no services or visitation. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a future…
- Bad-tempered sister-in-law
- Naeve Family Beef announces new packing plant in Camanche
- Six nuclear power plants in Illinois operated nearly at full power during cold snap
- Clinton cat cruising in pet competition
- Clinton School Board denounces school voucher bill
- Man accused of robbing Circle K
- Fire at KFC damages food frying equipment
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Wierenga pleads guilty in meth case
- Residents vote next week on $40 million bond levy
