Sabula: Isabelle Brundage
Deaths
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Richard (Dick) Kissack, age 88 of Clinton, died on August 31, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital. Funeral services are being planned for Saturday, September 12th. Arrangements are with the Pape Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Feds: Iowa has highest rate of virus spread
- Harbor Crest Home closing doors
- High school welding program yields first apprentice
- Derecho topples bald eagle trio’s nest
- 'Extreme' agendas push Short into politics
- Kuehn: Thank you for everything, Clinton
- Clinton’s Camryn Sattler wins first varsity race, Camanche takes 1-2 at School House Open
- MAYOR: Clinton will have trick-or-treating
- Exelon to close 2 Illinois nuclear power plants in 2021
- COVID-19 spread hitting area restaurants hard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.