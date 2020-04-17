Geraldine "Gerri" Rall, 88, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, died Thursday, April 16th. A private family service was held Saturday, April 18th. Memorial services held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home assisted the family.
Christopher Hammon, 36, of Clinton passed away April 16, 2020. Burial will be the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family. Visit his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.