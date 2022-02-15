Clinton: Violet Schillinger
Council Bluffs: Judith Wulf
Grimes: Hugh Hartin
Morrison, Ill.: Becki Damhoff
Normal, Ill.: Terry Wiebenga
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 15, 2022 @ 6:40 pm
Becki Damhoff of Morrison died February 14, 2022. Funeral is at 10:30 AM Monday February 21 at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Morrison. Visit is 2-4 PM Sunday February 20th at the funeral home. View full obituary at www.bosmarenkes.com
