Deaths Aug 5, 2020 12 min ago Camanche: WO1 Blake Munck Clinton: Joan Ringdahl Celebrate the Class of 2020Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well! Submit profile COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MUNCK, WO1 Blake Apr 28, 1992 - Jul 25, 2020 Ringdahl, Joan David McGinnis David J McGinnis, 54 of Clinton, lost his brave battle with lung cancer on August 1, 2020. Per David's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Munck, WO1 Blake CASSADAY, Bruce Nov 10, 1951 - Aug 1, 2020 "> Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesClinton man charged with attempted murder in Thursday night shootingADM responds to wrongful death lawsuitIowa officials to enforce social distancing at bars, restaurants11 Illinois counties at warning level for coronavirusTHE HERALD'S OPINION: Herald photo wasn't singling anyone outCity eyes roundabouts in reconstruction planRiver Bend school changes plans after rise in COVID cases in Whiteside CountyPeters charged in meth caseCRIME WATCH: Camanche Police DepartmentWhiteside County health official gives insight into rising COVID-19 cases Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.